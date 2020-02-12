TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

With the 2010s now behind us, we here at Animated Views thought it was a perfect time to look back at the best of what the past decade in animation had to offer. But instead of giving you our views, we placed the ball in your hands and asked “What are YOUR picks for the best animated films from the last ten years?”

Given how eventful those years were, it wasn’t an easy choice, as animation reached an almost unprecedented level of popularity. Some highlights:

Illumination Animation surprised pretty much the entire industry when they exploded onto the scene with Despicable Me in 2010 and seemed to produce nothing but hits after that.

Lucasfilm got into the genre (however briefly) with their first fully animated feature Rango in 2011.

Pixar returned to the world of Toy Story twice — and earned just the third Best Picture Academy Award nomination in history for an animated film.

Laika saw all four films they released in the decade get Best Animated Feature Oscar nominations.

Warner Bros. went all in with seven releases over a five year period, all but one of which was certified Fresh at Rotten Tomatoes.

After having never claimed an Animated Feature Oscar during the award’s first 12 years of existence, Disney underwent a resurgence, winning it three times starting with the release of Frozen in 2013.

Sony landed commercial and critical praise after Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse swung into theaters in 2018.

Other smaller productions, like The Book Of Life and Klaus, galvanized groups of devoted fans.

And international releases such as The Tale Of The Princess Kaguya, Song Of The Sea and more continued to impress as they gradually found their way into the States.

Like we said, with so many options to choose from, you had a downright-near impossible decision. Fortunately you were up to the task! So let’s count down the top 25 animated movies of the decade — as chosen by you, our readers — in AV’s Best of the 2010s!

(And be sure to check out the end of the list for some interesting stats about your selections, a key to the icons, and details on how the scores were tabulated.)

Only six of the top 25 movies weren’t nominated for a Best Animated Feature Oscar — most notably your # 1 pick, Tangled.

1 pick, Tangled. Twelve different studios are represented on the list. Disney leads all of them with 7 selections, followed by Pixar with 5, DreamWorks with 3, and Studio Ghibli with 2.

We gave you 99 movies to choose from, with the option to write-in your own. In total, 103 titles received votes: 97 of the listed options and 6 write-ins.

The two films receiving no votes were Ice Age: Collision Course and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

Two write-ins received multiple votes: It’s Such a Beautiful Day and A Silent Voice. The former was the highest rated write-in at # 55. The others were The Angry Birds Movie 2, Colorful, The Little Prince, and Spies in Disguise.

55. The others were The Angry Birds Movie 2, Colorful, The Little Prince, and Spies in Disguise. Rango was the only Best Animated Feature Oscar winner not to make the top 25 — but just barely missed, coming in at # 26.

26. Three movies nominated for the Best Animated Feature Oscar ended up in the bottom ten: The Boss Baby, Ferdinand, and Mirai.

# 1 Tangled had the most first place votes. # 3 Inside Out and # 8 Coco tied for showing up on the most ballots.

1 Tangled had the most first place votes. 3 Inside Out and 8 Coco tied for showing up on the most ballots. Five sequels made the list.

Five directors appear in the top 25 twice, three of whom have two films in the top ten: Byron Howard ( # 1 & # 7), Lee Unkrich ( # 2 & # 8), Rich Moore ( # 7 & # 9), Dean DeBlois ( # 4 & # 21), and Don Hall ( # 13 & # 23).

1 & 7), Lee Unkrich ( 2 & 8), Rich Moore ( 7 & 9), Dean DeBlois ( 4 & 21), and Don Hall ( 13 & 23). 2010 was arguably the best year of the decade, with three of the top four films and four in the top 25: ( # 1, # 3, # 4, & # 20). Though 2014 has a strong claim as well with five films in the top 25 ( # 10, # 13, # 16, # 21, & # 25).

1, 3, 4, & 20). Though 2014 has a strong claim as well with five films in the top 25 ( 10, 13, 16, 21, & 25). 2017 and 2018 only had a single title each in the top 25, though both were in the top ten.

This really could be considered two lists: the top nine and everything else. The gap between # 9 and # 10 is wider than that between # 10 and # 25.

9 and 10 is wider than that between 10 and 25. Tell us what you think in the Animated Views Forum. The full list of results will be posted there next week.

KEY Oscar nominee for Best Animated Feature $100 million domestic box office Rotten Tomatoes adjusted score of 90% AV Readers' Choice Poll selection AV Best of the Year theatrical selection AV review score of seven or better

First Place Votes: rounded percentage of voters who chose the film as their #1 selection On Ballot: rounded percentage of voters who chose the film anywhere on their ballot Score: points were awarded to each film based on where it appeared on a voter's ballot; the final score was determined by totaling the film's points from all ballots, dividing by the maximum possible points it could have earned if every voter had placed the film at #1, then multiplying by 100; score is rounded to one decimal place, or two to break ties; a perfect score is 100



