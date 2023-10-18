COMMENTS TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Wow. Twenty years. There’s no way we’ve been doing this for two decades! But it’s true. Animated Views turns 20 today.

Just last month, I noticed Google was celebrating their 25th anniversary, meaning they were just five years old when we started this site in 2003! Wikipedia was just two years old at that time. Facebook wouldn’t launch until the year after us, YouTube was two years later, and Twitter wouldn’t come on to the scene until our third anniversary.

Now, we’re obviously not on the level of those sites when it comes to readership! But being in the same breath as them when it comes to longevity is amazing to me.

As I like to say every anniversary, we started this site for one reason: we enjoy sharing our love of animation with fellow fans. But let’s be honest. The real reason we’re still here after all these years is because of you, our readers. So thank you all for giving us this opportunity!

To celebrate our 20th, we have a few fun features for you, with a new one going up each day.

Best Animated Year Poll : On our 10th anniversary we asked you to pick the best year for animation during our existence to date. Now it’s time to vote again, this time for the top annual slate of movies during our second decade.

: On our 10th anniversary we asked you to pick the best year for animation during our existence to date. Now it’s time to vote again, this time for the top annual slate of movies during our second decade. Twenty Questions: Get to know more about the AV staff as we each answer twenty questions ranging from our site resume to our favorite movies.

A downside to being able to celebrate another milestone like this one is that we’ve kinda said all we can when it comes to the AV backstory. However, we were able to find another dusty bit of long lost content under some old boxes of studio cease and desist letters and moldy Norm Of The North promotional plush.

Animated News Weekly Archive: From the first week of our launch in October of 2003 and intermittently over the next six years or so, we had an email newsletter recapping our top stories. Sure these messages may not be too useful anymore. But they’re actually kind of fun as a sort of virtual time capsule!

And be sure to take a look back at our previous anniversary features for even more AV history.

Animated Views: A Retrospective : The people that started it all and bring you Animated Views tell the site’s story in their own words.

: The people that started it all and bring you Animated Views tell the site’s story in their own words. Animated News Logo Archive : Just a week after launching in 2003, we started a tradition that would become a trademark — changing our logo for holidays and film openings. Come take a look back at the over 70 logos that have held the top spot on this site.

: Just a week after launching in 2003, we started a tradition that would become a trademark — changing our logo for holidays and film openings. Come take a look back at the over 70 logos that have held the top spot on this site. A Pictorial History of Animated Views : Let’s dig through the Animated Views archives! We’ll show you how things used to be and give you a peak behind the scenes at some things never meant for public consumption!

: Let’s dig through the Animated Views archives! We’ll show you how things used to be and give you a peak behind the scenes at some things never meant for public consumption! Animated Movies Database Archive : Take a trip back in time to 2003 and the site that we descended from! Olivier Mouroux’s Animated Movies held a treasure trove of information about past, current, and upcoming films. Now you can explore the database he compiled during its existence, as it last appeared online.

: Take a trip back in time to 2003 and the site that we descended from! Olivier Mouroux’s Animated Movies held a treasure trove of information about past, current, and upcoming films. Now you can explore the database he compiled during its existence, as it last appeared online. Animated Views Timeline: Looking back over the years, there were a lot of people, events, and stories that brought us to where we are today. Take a scroll through time with us as we recall some of the milestones and highlights in the website’s history and revisit key posts and images from our past.

I’m still having trouble wrapping my head around the idea that we’ve been doing this this long! My son had just turned one month old when AV launched in 2003. Last month he moved to another state on his own and into his first apartment! I’ve watched this place grow up right alongside my children. And while I’m proud to see my kids leave the nest to start their own lives, I’m happy knowing that Animated Views isn’t going anywhere.

And that’s thanks to you. We sincerely appreciate you for continuing to make us part of your web browsing routine. There’s no way we could have made it to twenty years without you!

— James and the Animated Views Team