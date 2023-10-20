TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Some of you have been around for two decades with us. Others are fairly new here. Most came somewhere in between! But whenever you joined us, how well do you actually know the writers who bring you Animated Views? For our 20th anniversary, the AV staff answers 20 questions about the site, their opinions, and themselves.

1. When did you join Animated Views?

JAMES: I’m a day one-er! BEN: Along with James, I’m a founding member, predating the site when we launched Animated News to pick up from the original Animated Movies site. I knew Rand from another reviews site and we melded things to become Animated News & Views first, then shortening to the Animated Views now celebrating 20 years! DACEY: 2005. If I recall correctly, the first thing I did was start a discussion thread for Pooh’s Heffalump Movie of all things. RANDALL: I was brought in by Ben and James in 2006 to help create editorial content, when Animated News was evolving into Animated Views. I had previously met Ben while we worked for another (now defunct) website. DAN: March 2008. I posted on the forum that Lou Romano was going to be dropping by my alma matar, Platt College, to talk about his work.

2. What was the first title you reviewed for AV?

DACEY: Toy Story That Time Forgot, which still gets repeat viewings at my household every holiday. It’s a fun time. “Batttlesaurs! Battlesaurs! BATTLESAURS!!!” DAN: Dragons: Race to the Edge. A very positive review, at the time, and frankly I think the series managed to hold up pretty well since. RANDALL: Bah, Humduck! (A Looney Tunes direct-to-video title.) BEN: Having converted many previous reviews for our launch so that we had an instant stack, I don’t recall the exact first review I did for what was then AN&V, but I do remember an early Herculean effort was to cover the two-disc DVD edition of Monsters, Inc, which really was a monster! JAMES: I had a trial by fire having my first review be Happily N’ever After in 2007.

3. What was your best placement in the AV Oscar Contest

DACEY: 2nd place. Ironically, I didn’t even watch the ceremony that year, but I would have landed in first if I had just guessed that the James Bond song would win, which seems inevitable in hindsight. BEN: I’m somewhat embarrassed to say I think I’m usually in or near the top ten-ish of everyone who enters, and again embarrassingly beat out the rest of my AV colleagues. DAN: I recall being tied for third one year. Can’t remember exact placement or year, though. JAMES: I’ve run an Oscar contest every year since the early 1990s, but the best I’ve been able to do here in two decades is a pathetic 22nd! RANDALL: Oh, I’m usually near the bottom. I don’t think I’ve ever cracked the top half.

4. Without looking it up, how many posts have been made on Animated Views over the last 20 years?

DAN: I wanna say around 3,000, but I may be going over by a thousand or so. DACEY: Thousands. And thousands. RANDALL: 36,000. BEN: We used to write a daily front page blurb, as well as weekly newsletter roundups, both of which I handled. Between those and being unofficial steward of our Forum, I’d guess I’m way out in front in terms of many thousands of posts, but then I do like to prattle on…! JAMES: One of us had to look up the answer. According to our site statistics, we have published 19,764 posts, including this one!

5. Make another AV staff member mad with one sentence.

DACEY: “I loved Happy Feet (I even enjoyed its weird and often forgotten sequel).” JAMES: Making others mad – “I don’t think it was that bad”, “Slipcovers are dumb”. Making me mad – “One more pixel to the left”, “Hey Kiefer, I’m from London!” DAN: “Guess who I got to meet at Comic Con this year?” RANDALL: “Superman Returns was the best Superman movie ever.” (I do not believe this, by the way. Ben and I both despise the film. But if you ever want to make him mad—!) BEN: I don’t like making people mad for the sake of it, but I do lament how much mediocrity is celebrated by some of my colleagues here. Opinion is opinion, natch, but I am usually right (wink!).

6. What is your favorite film?

BEN: Superman: The Movie. It has everything, and whenever the world gets too much, that transports me back to being five years old, before real life came along. It’s my Rosebud. RANDALL: Superman: The Movie. It rocked my world at age 8, and remains one of the most influential things in my life, ever. DAN: The Lord of the Rings Trilogy. Everything just came together so beautifully and it remains a magnificent achievement in cinema that leaves me in awe everytime I watch. JAMES: Mary Poppins. Cliché, but practically perfect in every way. DACEY: Children of Men

7. What is your favorite animated film?

DACEY: DON’T MAKE ME PICK JUST ONE!!!! DAN: Princess Mononoke. Hands down, the absolute best animated feature I’ve seen and will probably ever see. About as perfect as an animated film can get. RANDALL: I hate trying to pick a favorite, but I’ll go with Fantasia. For modern films, Into the Spider-Verse really wowed me. BEN: From the Golden Age, Pinocchio, for its unbeaten virtuosity; later Peter Pan for its heart and entertainment value, One Hundred And One Dalmatians (not 101!) for its jump to modernism, and Aladdin from the Renaissance era. JAMES: Beauty and the Beast. I’m not one to save ticket stubs, but I knew this film was something special as soon as it was over so kept it afterwards. I saw it six more times during its original run, and several times in re-release, and have every single ticket stub from every showing!

8. What was the first film you remember seeing in a theatre?

RANDALL: Bambi JAMES: Superman: The Movie. It didn’t have as big an impact on me as Randall and Ben, but I still distinctly remember the moment Superman dons the costume and flies towards the camera for the first time! BEN: The Rescuers, at the Studio 70 cinema, opposite Elstree Studios, in 1977, while my sister was being born! DACEY: The Jungle Book (during a rerelease! I ain’t that old!) DAN: My head is kinda scrambled when it comes to answering this question. The best answer that I could seem to come up with was, of all things, The Adventures of Milo and Otis. What can I say, being a little kid I was totally in on a film about a tabby and a pug.

9. What was the first animated film you remember seeing in a theatre?

RANDALL: Bambi DACEY: Instead of repeating my previous answer, I’ll mention the first one I actually paid attention to the entire time, which was 101 Dalmatians in 1991. It was my favorite movie until Aladdin opened the following year (and then Homeward Bound became my favorite shortly after that). DAN: Again, I’m kinda scrambled regarding this. The best I can remember would be An American Tail: Fievel Goes West. I remember seeing that a number of times in the theatre, that’s for sure. JAMES: The Fox and the Hound BEN: The Rescuers, which I loved for years afterwards, although Superman just a year later made more of an impact.

10. How many streaming services are you subscribed to?

BEN: Just Disney+ (which here in the UK does sort of include Hulu under the Star banner) and Netflix. We hardly watch either and keep thinking of churning over once in a while but then something or other will grab us for a bit. DAN: As of writing, three: Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime. RANDALL: Currently just Disney+ and Amazon Prime. We pick up Netflix on occasion. I love the Criterion Channel, but haven’t had it for a while, since I’m trying to catch up on my disc collection. JAMES: Before we moved last year (and interest rates and inflation made our new mortgage balloon!) we were literally subscribed to almost every streaming service available. To save money, we cut back this year, but still have too many. We pay for Max, get Netflix free with our mobile phone service, get Apple+ in a bundle with our other Apple subscriptions, and get the discounted Disney+/Hulu/ESPN bundle. DACEY: Does password sharing count as a “subscription”?

11. Traditional cel animation, CG animation, stop-motion animation, or motion capture?

DAN: I’ve managed to find a beauty in each one that I often dislike the notion that I have to consider one inferior to the other. They all have their flaws, but they also have tremendous upside. That being said, I grew up so hard on traditional cel animation that I can always see how much more beautiful it looks compared to the others. BEN: Mo-cap really was, and is, still best applied as a visual effect, When it’s done well — really well — it can match CG, which I love for its depth and color, but not its aesthetic. Stop-motion is exquisite in that everything has to be made! But all of these start with a blank page, and to then see that come to life is where the skill and magic lies. It’s not really cel animation anymore, so I prefer hand-drawn as a term (and definitely not 2D!), particularly because the look of tradigital animation (Hunchback, Tarzan, Prince Of Egypt) is so lush and combines the best of all techniques. RANDALL: Each medium has great things to offer. Cel animation, I suppose, would be my favorite overall – I love 1930s -1950 animation. CG animation is my least favorite, largely because of how it has been used to date, at least until recently. With the Spider-Verse films (and Mitchells vs The Machines, and the new Ninja Turtles film), we are finally seeing CG being used to fuller advantage. I have a real soft spot for stop motion films. JAMES: While every medium has its place, animation will always be hand drawn in my heart. Nothing else comes close to the warmth and emotional connection. DACEY: It would be kind of neat if motion capture animation made a comeback, if not only so we can get more of those weird movies like Beowulf to argue about on the site’s discussion forum. Is it too late to bring that cancelled Yellow Submarine remake back from the dead?

12. Who is the best animation studio currently?

JAMES: I think there is a lot of parity right now, and that’s not completely a good thing. Warner Bros., Sony, and Illumination have upped their game over the past decade, but Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks have definitely hit a slump. RANDALL: Sony Pictures is letting directors and artists really cut loose. Finally, we are getting US animation that takes full advantage of the medium. DACEY: I am and always will be a Disney boy. That said, DreamWorks Animation is constantly surprising right now (is it a hot take to say Puss in Boots: The Last Wish got robbed of the Oscar?). BEN: I want to say Disney, of course, but I honestly haven’t been truly wowed by anything of theirs in a long while. From the get-go, Sony (really Imageworks) has been pushing the norm of CG, from the cartooniness of the Cloudy films to the quasi-tradigital look of Mitchells and the Spider-Verses. The films haven’t always been the strongest, but I suppose Sony is the only one out there really giving anyone else some real competition nowadays. DAN: Currently, SpindleHorse Toons. Vivienne Medrano and her crew have done nothing short of phenomenal work since exploding onto the scene with the Hazbin Hotel pilot in 2019. Among the bigger studios, Disney had built a nice collection of film and television programs that have been excellent.

13. Movie theatre or home theatre?

DACEY: My TV was purchased it 2003. It weighs 160 pounds and is so old that the picture sometimes looks an odd shade of green. Gonna have to go with movie theatre by default here. BEN: Now this is really the question of audience or no audience, and any movie works best being shared as a communal experience on a big screen, which average home “cinemas” or theatres simply can’t match. That said, we don’t have an “average” home cinema (as a friend once remarked, “you don’t have a home cinema, you have a cinema in your home!”), so we get the best of both worlds, with much better picture and sound than even our local picture house! As my pride and joy, I love our monoplex kino! DAN: Movie theatre, though admittedly I’ve eased off on going to the movies unless it’s something I’m dying to see. We’ll see what happens when I finally get my hands on a 4K television. RANDALL: Hoo boy. Both have advantages. You can’t beat a good movie theatre for presentation, but I do love my cozy home theater for convenience. JAMES: I started building my first home theatre in my bedroom at my parent’s house back in high school, made from pawn shop finds and home built speakers… and I’ve moved way beyond that today. That said, for a new release movie I want to see, I would hands down always want to be in an actual cinema.

14. What are some of your favorite animated TV shows?

DAN: Tiny Toon Adventures is always at or near the top of my list, along with Sailor Moon. Arcane is a magnificent work of art that I continue to appreciate, and Disney’s Gargoyles remains the go-to for some serious fun. Other favorites include Gravity Falls, The Owl House, Batman: The Animated Series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more recently The Legend of Vox Machina, among others. DACEY: Garfield and Friends (an underrated gem), Disney’s Gargoyles, the original He-Man and She-Ra toons, DuckTales (both versions), My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, American Dad!, The Owl House, Bluey, and any show with the words “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” in its title. RANDALL: Flintstones, Jonny Quest, Flash Gordon, Thundarr the Barbarian, Batman: The Animated Series, Batman – The Brave and the Bold, Justice League Unlimited, Futurama. JAMES: When I was a kid, TV cartoons were probably my first big introduction to animation and I’ve been hooked ever since. Some favorites from childhood include Looney Tunes, Super Friends, G.I. Joe, He-Man, and Pac-man. In high school and college I was into The Simpsons, The Disney Afternoon, and the Steven Spielberg shows. Later, it was SpongeBob, Futurama, Gravity Falls, and Archer. During the COVID lockdowns my kids introduced me to some great shows I missed when they originally aired: Justice League and Unlimited, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. BEN: This is where nostalgia kicks in and I have a soft spot for the stop-motion British kids shows of the 60s and 70s that were rerun here on endless cycles. DuckTales was a reason to rush home from school in the 80s, and then things kind of dropped off. I dip in and out of the usual current big hitters now and then, but since things went to streaming one doesn’t bump into South Park, Family Guy or the others quite so much thesedays.

15. Name a cartoon character who is a favorite, who you relate to, or who you have a crush on.

RANDALL: I love the classics: Fred Flintstone, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Batman. My first cartoon crush was likely Jayna from Super Friends, though as I got older I favored Ariel from Thundarr the Barberian. Now I just love my wife, who can be pretty animated in her own right. BEN: I don’t know if it’s a favorite, who I identify with, or a crush, but I have always loved Goofy. DACEY: Elsa, Elsa, and Elsa. DAN: Aerith Gainsborough is my angel. I have a shrine to her over my bed to bless me in my sleep. JAMES: I can’t think of any favorites, relatables, or crush-worthy ones. But Plankton is hilarious!

16. What do you do outside of writing for AV?

DACEY: Spend way too much time inside of doctor’s office waiting rooms, unfortunately. DAN: I’m a professional procrastinator, but for a living I do Graphics Production. RANDALL: I am a healthcare professional in my “real life,” in addition to having a family. I greatly enjoy my film and comic collections, and attending comic conventions. I cycle about 15 miles per day. I also do other editing work for books about comic book history. BEN: Continue to strive arduously to make a bigger name for myself — and therefore get my own projects made — in the movie business. JAMES: I was a music major in college, and was a choir director for a few years. For the last twenty-plus years I was a stay-at-home dad.

17. What did kid you want to be when you grew up?

BEN: As a child of the British 70s, I guess I probably wanted to be a train driver, but then I never grew up so it didn’t happen. JAMES: As a child, a librarian. In my early teens, a meteorologist. In high school, an Egyptologist. DAN: Something in film. Leaned more towards trying my hands at animation as I got older, but missed out on any window of opportunity to properly get my foot in the door. DACEY: A voice actor. I loved animation as a kid, and still love it as an adult. I guess I haven’t changed much. RANDALL: A cartoonist.

18. When was the first time you ever got on the internet?

DAN: My brain tells me somewhere around 1993. Dial-up, man. That was a trip. JAMES: 1993, in college. The first browser I ever used was Lynx, a text based browser! BEN: I’d say around 1994-95, while writing with a geek pal of mine who rode the forefront of technology. His devotion to being technical almost all the time to the detriment of our trying to be creative is what I put down to my almost Luddite attitude to the web to this day. RANDALL: 1996 DACEY: 1999 at the local library. I went to the official website for Disney’s Tarzan and played a Flash game in which you made Garfield eat food that was falling from the sky.

19. Tell us about your family.

DACEY: A few years back, I made the spontaneous decision to adopt 99 Dalmatian pups, something I would later regret once they became full-grown and very large dogs. DAN: Dad was in the Navy, mom was a travel agent, older brother did have a run doing video game animation before the company he worked for made the position redundant by out-sourcing. All of us geeks in some capacity. RANDALL: One wife, one daughter, one son. And a pooch. The perfect family. I am blessed. My parents were both teachers, though Mom retired young to raise us. BEN: Immediately, as many longtime readers and Forum members know, a wonderful wife, Jen, and a brilliant, eight-year-old “puppy”, Branston Pickle (because he is one!), both of whom are the loves of my life. More extended is a sister, mother and cousin, and although Dad isn’t around anymore, it’s down to his working at Elstree Studios during the Muppets, Star Wars and Indy Jones era as to why I do what I do. JAMES: I was born an Air Force brat. Today I have a wife and two “kids”, the last of whom just left the nest last month to go to college out of state.

20. Do you have any favorite hobbies, interesting items, or curious collections?