Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle

The success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba had skyrocketed the anime title to an elite level alongside the likes of Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and even the Studio Ghibli films. Beginning as a manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge in February 2016 and then adapted into an anime series by Ufotable premiering in April 2019, it would become a global phenomenon and a true hallmark of Japanese animation in the years since. Leading to the epic and ambitious trilogy of films that likely serve as the series finale.

Infinity Castle would begin where the end of the fourth season, known as the Hashira Training Arc, left off. The battle between humans and demons that raged for a thousand years had reached a boiling point. Acts of desperation from both sides would result in nearly all of the Demon Slayers Corps to be transported to the dimension heaven of the Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji, the Infinity Castle. A complex and vast realm that housed endless waves of demons. The climatic confrontation that could put an end to the centuries long war was on the horizon.

It should be noted right off the bat that Infinity Castle would make a terrible jumping-on point for prospective new viewers to see what all the fuss was about regarding the red hot anime series. It’s way too far deep into the main narrative and would be adapting, at the very least, the penultimate arc from the original manga. While there would be moments of exposition to alleviate the lack of knowledge, some of the thrill and emotional excitement of what was happening for two-and-a-half hours might be missing for those who were initially unfamiliar.

This could be one of the reasons why most anime films that were linked with ongoing television shows would instead be stand-alone features. They’re essentially side stories that offered initiated fans something extra to enjoy while providing the unschooled an accessible taste of what the hullabaloo was all about. The Demon Slayer films, on the other-hand, were integrally connected as they were continuations of the main narrative. Going into a feature without having been inaugurated would therefore be a struggle for new viewers to get into.

With that said, it spoke volumes of just how popular Demon Slayer was that the films were massive critical and commercial successes that enhanced the series as a global and cultural milestone. The first and previous film, Mugen Train, was the first non-American production to top the year’s global box office, doing so in 2020. At the time of writing, Infinity Castle was already behind Mugen Train at being the highest-grossing in Japan. So there must be something that would draw audiences, even if some were unfamiliar with the main narrative.

Part of what made Demon Slayer such a beloved title could be attributed to the storytelling through dramatic battles. The series was unrelenting in the brutality of violence, often displaying the savage destruction of innocence to emphasize this. Battles were not fought for sheer joy. Each were an emotional roller coaster of life and death. Highlighting this component made the fights in the series thrilling and breathtaking as there was depth to the action taking place. They left fans at the edge of their seats with passionate suspense.

The core battles in the film were rooted in pride and vengeance, as illustrated by the accompanying flashbacks. The use of flashbacks were eloquent segments throughout the series as they provided rich character development. The flashbacks in the film could be seen as hefty and perhaps overlong for new viewers. One in particular would occur near the end of the film and ran for so long that it risked turning off the audience. Yet the emotional significance made its implementation to the battle it went with all the more dramatic and heartbreaking.

Of course, for the storytelling of the fights to be effective, it needed to be visually appealing. And one thing that Demon Slayer excelled at was exhibiting the most spectacular battle animation imaginable. The amazing staff at Ufotable seemed determined to outdo themselves as they would utilize both traditional and computer animation to realize stupendous scenes that dazzle and radiate magnificently. Saying that they were awe-inspiring could be considered an understatement they’re so glorious and out of this world extravagant.

And the astonishing animation would not just be prominent with the battle sequences. The film would be a visual feast to the eyes all throughout. The Infinity Castle itself was designed as a haunting wonder that elicited terror and astonishment. Character moments in the flashbacks are clean and striking. A poignant moment in a dark, snowy landscape would look and feel simple. But as the animation would get played out, it revealed how wistful and beautiful the scene was. Further strengthening the depth of the storytelling and character development.

While there were a lot of characters appearing throughout the film, a handful were focused on with the probability others will get the spotlight in the next films. A great deal of care and attention was made in showcasing the featured characters in Infinity Castle. There was just enough backstory revealed to make their battles as fervent as could be. The raw emotion behind one character’s desire for revenge against another for their grievous betrayal could be felt and understood with great sympathy. All the more reason why they’re so beloved over the years.

Then there was the majestic music, which had been highly revered. For Infinity Castle, composers Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina went hard in enhancing the haunting and dramatic atmosphere emphasizing organ tunes and chilling chorus vocals alongside sublime orchestra melodies and stirring rock sounds. The theme songs “A World Where the Sun Never Rises” by Amier and especially “Shine in the Cruel Night” by the incomparable LiSA work very well in evoking emotions to where they’re played at the beginning and end respectively.

There could be more said about Infinity Castle, only they would spoil the experience to be felt watching the film. Those yet to be initiated into the series would struggle to keep pace with a narrative approaching its climax and the dramatic flashbacks might feel overlong. Demon Slayer fans, though, would relish the spectacular animation, breathtaking battle sequences that were second to none, and rich character development they had come to love over the years. And this was only the first entry of an epic trilogy destined to set the emotions ablaze.

Animated Classic or Back To The Drawing Board?