It’s time — the winners of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards will be revealed this weekend. And we’ll be covering it as part of our annual Oscar event, now in its 16th year!

Join us at 7:30pm ET on Sunday for a live chat during the Oscar telecast in the Animated Views forum where you can join the AV staff and other readers as we discuss the people, the story-lines, and the awards.

Did you participate in our Readers’ Choice Poll of the best films of the decade? Those joining us during the chat will get a first look at the winners before they’re announced on the site.

If you entered our contest (for a chance to win a $50 Amazon of Fandango gift card!), you can view or print a PDF of all the nominees and your picks to check how you’re doing at home. You can also follow along during the show as we track the results of the contest online in real time as each award is announced.

Want a sneak peek at who might be taking home the trophies this weekend? Here are the the consensus picks in each category according to people who entered our contest!

