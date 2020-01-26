It's officially Oscar season, where we look back on the best of the past year. While we will be starting our Academy Award prediction contest later this week, to kick off our 16th Annual Oscar Event this year, we're going to go a little further back than 2019...

With the 2010s now behind us, we here at Animated Views thought it was a perfect time to look back at the best of what the past decade in animation had to offer — but we're placing the ball in your hands! What are YOUR picks for the best animated films from the last ten years?

We're not saying this is going to be easy, as animation reached an almost unprecedented level of popularity during the decade, and with so many options to choose from, it might be downright-near impossible to pick only one!

Fortunately we're being more generous than that, giving you the chance to create your own Top 10 list. Each vote you make matters, as they will all help determine which films make it into AV's Top 25 Animated Movies of the 2010s — as chosen by YOU!

You'll have 100 movies to choose from. Below is a curated list of 99 titles from the years 2010 to 2019. It includes every animated film from the decade that met at least one of the following criteria:

  • Academy Award nominee for Best Animated Feature
  • $100 million domestic box office or $400 million worldwide
  • Rotten Tomatoes adjusted score of 90% with at least 100 reviews
  • AV Readers' Choice Poll selection
  • AV Best of the Year theatrical selection
  • AV review score of seven or better

Is a movie you want to pick not on the list? No problem — the 100th choice is your write-in!

We'll reveal your Top 25 Animated Movies of the 2010s during our live Oscar Chat on Sunday, February 9th. Until then, discuss your selections in the AV Forum.

INSTRUCTIONS: Choose up to ten films by clicking the button to the left of your picks in order from your first choice to your tenth. When done, click the "Submit" button at the end of the page. To reset your ballot and start over, click the "Clear" button at the end of the page. To write in a selection, type your choice in the "Write-in" field at the end of the page, and then click the button to the left of your pick to lock it in. A list of your votes can be previewed at the bottom of the page at any time. You can sort the ballot by year or alphabetically, and you can switch while voting — your current choices will be preserved.

2010
 Despicable Me
 How to Train Your Dragon
 The Illusionist
 Megamind
 Shrek Forever After
 Tangled
 Toy Story 3

2011
 The Adventures Of Tintin
 Arthur Christmas
 Cars 2
 A Cat in Paris
 Chico & Rita
 Gnomeo & Juliet
 Kung Fu Panda 2
 Puss in Boots
 Rango
 Rio
 Winnie The Pooh

2012
 Brave
 Frankenweenie
 Hotel Transylvania
 Ice Age: Continental Drift
 The Lorax
 Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
 ParaNorman
 The Pirates! Band of Misfits
 Rise of the Guardians
 The Secret World Of Arrietty
 Wreck-It Ralph

2013
 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
 The Croods
 Despicable Me 2
 Epic
 Ernest & Celestine
 Free Birds
 From Up on Poppy Hill
 Frozen
 Jack And The Cuckoo-Clock Heart
 Monsters University
 The Wind Rises

2014
 Big Hero 6
 The Book Of Life
 The Boxtrolls
 How to Train Your Dragon 2
 The Lego Movie
 Mr. Peabody & Sherman
 Rio 2
 Song of the Sea
 The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

2015
 Anomalisa
 Boy and the World
 The Good Dinosaur
 Home
 Hotel Transylvania 2
 Inside Out
 Minions
 The Peanuts Movie
 Shaun the Sheep Movie
 When Marnie Was There

2016
 The Angry Birds Movie
 April And The Extraordinary World
 Finding Dory
 Ice Age: Collision Course
 Kubo and the Two Strings
 Kung Fu Panda 3
 Moana
 My Life as a Zucchini
 The Red Turtle
 The Secret Life of Pets
 Sing
 Storks
 Trolls
 Your Name
 Zootopia

2017
 The Boss Baby
 The Breadwinner
 Cars 3
 Coco
 Despicable Me 3
 Ferdinand
 The Lego Batman Movie
 Loving Vincent
 Mary And The Witch's Flower
 My Little Pony The Movie

2018
 The Grinch
 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
 Incredibles 2
 Isle of Dogs
 Mirai
 Ralph Breaks the Internet
 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
 Teen Titans Go To The Movies

2019
 Frozen II
 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
 I Lost My Body
 Klaus
 The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
 Missing Link
 Toy Story 4

Write-in
