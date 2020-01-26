It's officially Oscar season, where we look back on the best of the past year. While we will be starting our Academy Award prediction contest later this week, to kick off our 16th Annual Oscar Event this year, we're going to go a little further back than 2019...

With the 2010s now behind us, we here at Animated Views thought it was a perfect time to look back at the best of what the past decade in animation had to offer — but we're placing the ball in your hands! What are YOUR picks for the best animated films from the last ten years?

We're not saying this is going to be easy, as animation reached an almost unprecedented level of popularity during the decade, and with so many options to choose from, it might be downright-near impossible to pick only one!

Fortunately we're being more generous than that, giving you the chance to create your own Top 10 list. Each vote you make matters, as they will all help determine which films make it into AV's Top 25 Animated Movies of the 2010s — as chosen by YOU!

You'll have 100 movies to choose from. Below is a curated list of 99 titles from the years 2010 to 2019. It includes every animated film from the decade that met at least one of the following criteria:

Academy Award nominee for Best Animated Feature



Academy Award nominee for Best Animated Feature $100 million domestic box office or $400 million worldwide

$100 million domestic box office or $400 million worldwide Rotten Tomatoes adjusted score of 90% with at least 100 reviews

Rotten Tomatoes adjusted score of 90% with at least 100 reviews AV Readers' Choice Poll selection

AV Readers' Choice Poll selection AV Best of the Year theatrical selection

AV Best of the Year theatrical selection AV review score of seven or better

Is a movie you want to pick not on the list? No problem — the 100th choice is your write-in!

We'll reveal your Top 25 Animated Movies of the 2010s during our live Oscar Chat on Sunday, February 9th. Until then, discuss your selections in the AV Forum.

INSTRUCTIONS: Choose up to ten films by clicking the button to the left of your picks in order from your first choice to your tenth. When done, click the "Submit" button at the end of the page. To reset your ballot and start over, click the "Clear" button at the end of the page. To write in a selection, type your choice in the "Write-in" field at the end of the page, and then click the button to the left of your pick to lock it in. A list of your votes can be previewed at the bottom of the page at any time. You can sort the ballot by year or alphabetically, and you can switch while voting — your current choices will be preserved.

Despicable Me How to Train Your Dragon The Illusionist Megamind Shrek Forever After Tangled Toy Story 3 The Adventures Of Tintin Arthur Christmas Cars 2 A Cat in Paris Chico & Rita Gnomeo & Juliet Kung Fu Panda 2 Puss in Boots Rango Rio Winnie The Pooh Brave Frankenweenie Hotel Transylvania Ice Age: Continental Drift The Lorax Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted ParaNorman The Pirates! Band of Misfits Rise of the Guardians The Secret World Of Arrietty Wreck-It Ralph Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 The Croods Despicable Me 2 Epic Ernest & Celestine Free Birds From Up on Poppy Hill Frozen Jack And The Cuckoo-Clock Heart Monsters University The Wind Rises Big Hero 6 The Book Of Life The Boxtrolls How to Train Your Dragon 2 The Lego Movie Mr. Peabody & Sherman Rio 2 Song of the Sea The Tale of the Princess Kaguya Anomalisa Boy and the World The Good Dinosaur Home Hotel Transylvania 2 Inside Out Minions The Peanuts Movie Shaun the Sheep Movie When Marnie Was There The Angry Birds Movie April And The Extraordinary World Finding Dory Ice Age: Collision Course Kubo and the Two Strings Kung Fu Panda 3 Moana My Life as a Zucchini The Red Turtle The Secret Life of Pets Sing Storks Trolls Your Name Zootopia The Boss Baby The Breadwinner Cars 3 Coco Despicable Me 3 Ferdinand The Lego Batman Movie Loving Vincent Mary And The Witch's Flower My Little Pony The Movie The Grinch Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Incredibles 2 Isle of Dogs Mirai Ralph Breaks the Internet Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Teen Titans Go To The Movies Frozen II How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World I Lost My Body Klaus The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part Missing Link Toy Story 4

