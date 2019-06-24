TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

While it took a lot longer than we would have liked, the AV Calendar page and Countdown app are both back up and running!

Find opening dates for upcoming animated films on our calendar, along with a count to how many days until it hits theatres and (if you click the image) a link to the film’s website.

Carry the calendar in your pocket with our app — AV Countdown. Tap one of the movie posters and you’ll get a full screen countdown for that film. Pick your favorite and every time you launch the app you’ll start with that countdown screen. It’s a fun way to get your inner animation geek excited about what’s to come or to just answer your kid’s question when they ask you about an upcoming movie. It’s free and will work with most any smart phone! Check out our AV Countdown page for details or visit the forum for more.