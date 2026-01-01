Animated Views' 2026 Oscar Contest

Welcome to Animated Views' 22nd Oscar Event, featuring our annual contest and live chat during the show!

To kick things off, we're giving away your choice of either a $50 Amazon or Fandango gift card. All you have to do is predict who is going to win at the 98th Annual Academy Awards (to be held on Sunday, March 15, and televised on ABC). The person with the most correct picks will win!

To enter, you must be a registered user of the Animated Views Forum.

Once you're logged in, your username and email will appear on the ballot below.

When ready, you can make your predictions in each category on the ballot.

When ready, you can make your predictions in each category on the ballot. Only the first 22 categories will count towards your score. For more information check out the tie-breaker procedures.

All entries must be received by Saturday, March 14th, at 11:59pm EST. One entry per person please. If you send more than one entry, only the first one received will be counted. You can view and print your ballot any time on the ballot review page.

A live tally of the results will be posted online on Oscar night as each award is announced.

After you've entered, discuss your predictions with other AV readers in our Oscar contest forum thread.

Then be sure to check out past contests and winners in our Oscar contest record book.

For the grand finale of the Event, join us for a live Oscar chat on March 15th during the show. We'll be talking about the people, the fashions, the story-lines, and the awards, and also keeping tabs on who is leading in the contest throughout the night.

Prize includes: your choice of either a digital $50 Amazon gift card for the U.S. store, or a a digital $50 Fandango gift card for use in buying tickets at participating U.S. theatres. A redemption code from Amazon or Fandango will be emailed to the winner. Where possible, we may be able to send a gift card from an international version of Amazon if the winner prefers, but it will still be worth 50 American dollars (as of the time sent). Animated Views reserves the right to change which categories count for the contest in the rare event of technical problems. Animated Views reserves the right to disqualify players who attempt to submit multiple ballots.

BEST PICTURE
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
BEST DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
The Secret Agent, Brazil
It Was Just an Accident, France
Sentimental Value, Norway
Sirāt, Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
BEST CASTING
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
BEST FILM EDITING
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
BEST SCORE
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
BEST SONG
Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless
Golden from KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You from Sinners
Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams from Train Dreams
BEST SOUND
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva

