Animated Views is giving away $50 worth of movies — your choice of either an Amazon gift card or a Fandango gift card — during our 2020 Oscar Event! All you have to do is predict who is going to win at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards (to be held on Sunday, February 9th, and televised on ABC). The person with the most correct picks will win!

You must be a registered user of the Animated Views Forum. The reasons for this requirement are that it allows us to easily verify your email address and to weed out spambots. You never have to actually use the forum if you don't want to. We never give away or sell any of your information. And other than a message to confirm your address (and another if you win!), we do not send any emails to forum members.

Not a forum member? Registration is free and easy so why not sign-up now!

Once you're logged in to the forum, your username and email will appear on the ballot below. Click the checkbox next to your name to confirm the info is correct. If you need to make a change, check your forum profile.

When ready, you can make your predictions in each category on the ballot. Only the first 22 categories will count towards your score. For more information check out the tie-breaker procedures.

All entries must be received by Friday, February 7th, at 11:59pm ET. One entry per person please. If you send more than one entry, only the first one received will be counted. You can view and print your ballot any time on the ballot review page.

A live tally of the results will be posted online on Oscar night as each award is announced.

And be sure to join us for a live Oscar chat on February 9th during the show. We'll be talking about the people, the fashions, the story-lines, and the awards, and also keeping tabs on who is leading in the contest throughout the night. Also, chatters will get the first look at the results of the Best of the 2010s poll!

Prize includes: your choice of either a digital $50 Amazon gift card for the U.S. store, or a a digital $50 Fandango gift card for use in buying tickets at participating U.S. theatres. A redemption code from Amazon or Fandango will be emailed to the winner. Where possible, we may be able to send a gift certificate from an international version of Amazon if the winner prefers, but it will still be worth 50 American dollars (as of the time sent).

Be sure to check out all the other fun to be had in our 16th Annual Oscar Event!
BEST PICTURE
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
BEST DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Corpus Christi, Poland
Honeyland, North Macedonia
Les Miserables, France
Pain and Glory, Spain
Parasite, South Korea
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
I'm Standing With You from Breakthrough
Into the Unknown from Frozen 2
Stand Up from Harriet
I'm Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST FILM EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
BEST SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister

