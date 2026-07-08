The release of Laika’s Wildwood has been gaining anticipation ever since the reveal of its first breathtaking trailer, and now we might have an idea of how long the movie is going to be. But it should be taken with a slight grain of salt.

Regal Cinemas now has a listing for the film on their website (indicting online ticket sales may be just around the corner), and they list a massive runtime of 139 minutes, or two hours and nineteen minutes. If true, that would make it the longest stop-motion animated feature ever made, taking the title from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (which was 117 minutes long). Regal is almost never wrong when listing runtimes, however since Wildwood is a Fathom Event release, it’s possible that might include some bonus content. So it remains to be seen if the movie itself runs that long, or if it only has that length when including additional footage.

Perhaps more interesting is the site’s listing of an MPA rating, which it reports as being a PG-13. PG-13 is a rare rating for an animated film to receive (at least in the US), but not unheard of. Still, this would be a first for Laika, with all of their previous outings being rated PG (even though Corlaine caused some controversy by not being given a higher rating at the time of its release). Again, this can’t be “confirmed” yet as other sources aren’t reporting it, but Regal has a good track record for being accurate on this too.

Wildwood opens October 20th.