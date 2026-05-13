Believe it or not, Laika hasn’t released a new movie since 2019’s The Missing Link. That will finally change this October with Wildwood, which is said to be by far the studio’s most ambitious movie to date. It has reportedly been in production for several years. The stop-motion epic will be distributed by Fathom Events.

There are places you just don’t go. One choice changes everything. From the makers of Coraline, Wildwood is a sweeping, darkly magical adventure about a young girl who ventures into a dangerous hidden forest to rescue her brother – an odyssey shaped by love, power, and the courage to confront the unknown.