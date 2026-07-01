Illumination’s Minions and Monsters opens today in around 4,000 theatres according to Deadline. The film has a surprising 89% at Rotten Tomatoes, easily the best of any film in the Despicable Me canon. Their consensus: “The Minions bring their penchant for mayhem to Hollywood history in this affectionate and charming sendup of moviemaking magic, turning out the franchise’s most roundly enjoyable entry yet.” Deadline projects an $80 million extended holiday opening for America’s semiquincentennial Independence Day weekend.