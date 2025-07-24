TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is back for a brand new video game which will be available on home consoles this fall, and you can a sneak peek out in the player above. Some might be disappointed that graphics, well, don’t look as “polished” (couldn’t the characters have some texture?) as they possibly could, looking strangely similar to the infamous CGI Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & the Island of Misfit Toys from 2001. Still, the fact that they’re making a new Rudolph video game at all is a testament to the TV classic’s lasting popularity.

Join Rudolph and friends as you step into an interactive winter wonderland on a journey to save Christmas. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer will be available on PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.