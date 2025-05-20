TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. Unlike all previous seasons of the series, which aired on Cartoon Network, the new Gumball will be moving to Hulu as Warner Bros. makes some major shifts in how it treats children’s programming. It premieres this summer.

Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants— Gumball drags Darwin, Anais, and the rest of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, they had to rename it: The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball. Streaming soon on Hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus.