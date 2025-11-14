A full trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is (finally) online, and you can check it out in the player above. Paramount has kept marketing for this one pretty quiet until now, but that looks to change in the weeks leading up to its release. SpongeBob opens December 19th, the same day as Avatar: Fire and Ash (SpongeAtar?).

SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate – on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.