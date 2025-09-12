Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle opens today in 3,315 theatres according to The Numbers. The film is a hit with the critics (including ours), with a stellar 97% score at Rotten Tomatoes. The prognosticators are betting on a big first place opening weekend, with BoxOfficeReport saying $65 million, Boxoffice Pro predicting $60-75 million, and Box Office Theory topping them all with a $70-85 million haul. Any of those would make it the biggest anime opening of all-time in North America.