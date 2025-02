Daffy and Porky are our only hope in new The Day the Earth Blew Up trailer

TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new (and short) trailer forĀ The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The movie was originally going to open next week until Ketchup Entertainment delayed the release date. It will now invade the planet on March 14th.