The trailer for Asterix and Obelix: The Big Fight is now online. The series is based on the French comic book character Asterix the Viking, who while obscure in the United States, is extremely popular across Europe. It arrives on Netflix in the US next year.

Rome is desperate to conquer the last independent village in Gaul and the home of Asterix and Obelix. The secret to the Gauls’ battle superiority is a magic potion, but when the potion master loses his memory, the villagers are left to their own devices against the might of Rome.