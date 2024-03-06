TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. It features beautiful animation and will be attached to Kung Fu Panda 4 on the big screen this weekend. The movie opens in theaters this fall.

From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown’s beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.