A beautiful new (and potentially spoiler-heavy?) trailer for The Wild Robot is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. The preview will be attached to screenings of Inside Out 2 in theaters this weekend. The Wild Robot opens September 27th.

The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.