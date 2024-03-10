TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Our 20th Annual Oscar Event concludes tonight and you’re invited!

Statuettes will be bestowed on lucky filmmakers this evening at the 96th Annual Academy Awards. Join us at 6:30pm EDT for a live chat during the Oscar telecast in the Animated Views forum where you can join the AV staff and other readers as we discuss the people, the story-lines, and the awards.

If you entered our contest (for a chance to win a $50 Amazon of Fandango gift card!), you can view or print a PDF of all the nominees and your picks to check how you’re doing at home. You can also follow along during the show as we track the results of the contest online in real time as each award is announced.

Want a sneak peek at who might be taking home the trophies tonight? Here are the the consensus picks in each category according to people who entered our contest! They don’t expect many surprises tonight… but they always seem to happen anyway!

