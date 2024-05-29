TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Disney’s Moana 2 has been released online, and can be checked out in the player above. The movie was originally going to be a series for Disney+, but Bob Iger was reportedly so impressed by the production that he had it upgraded into a feature film. It arrives in theaters this Thanksgiving (where it will face heavy competition from Wicked).

Opening only in theaters Nov. 27, 2024, Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.