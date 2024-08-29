TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for Memoir of a Snail is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. Many are already considering it the frontrunner for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars this year. It opens in limited release in the US this October.

Grace Pudel is a book-loving, snail-collecting misfit that falls into a series of misfortunes after being separated from her twin brother Gilbert. Despite her hardships, inspiration and hope arise when Grace begins a friendship with an eccentric elderly woman named Pinky. From Academy Award-winning writer and director Adam Elliot, Memoirs of a Snail is a heartfelt and hilarious chronicle of the life of an outsider finding her confidence and silver linings amongst the clutter of everyday life.