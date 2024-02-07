TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Well, it turns out that Disney’s previously top secret release for the holiday season is actually Moana 2. The studio did a very good job of keeping a lid on this as no news about it leaked before now. The movie is happening instead of a previously announced Disney+ series. You can watch an announcement teaser in the player above, and check out Moana 2 in theaters on November 27th.

The sequel takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Moana 2 will be directed by Dave Derrick Jr., with music from Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, along with Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, who worked on the first film.