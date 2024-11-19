Berk comes to life in How to Train Your Dragon live-action teaser trailer

Universal Pictures has launched the teaser trailer to How to Train Your Dragon, which can be viewed above.

It will be the first live-action remake of a DreamWorks animated franchise and directed by Dean DeBlois, who previously directed all three films in the highly acclaimed animated trilogy (sharing duties on the first film with Chris Sanders). Gerard Butler, who voiced Stoick the Vast in the animated features, will reprise the role. Also returning will be music score composer John Powell.

Playing Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III will be Mason Thames (The Black Phone), Astrid Hofferson will be played by Nico Parker (The Last of Us), and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) will play Gobber the Belch.

How to Train Your Dragon will fly into theaters June 13, 2025