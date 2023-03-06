TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The animation seems very much inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse here, but also looks quite promising (though Donnie’s voice may catch some off-guard here). The reboot arrives in theaters everywhere this August.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.