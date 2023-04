TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new trailer forĀ Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now online after premiering at Star Wars Celebration today, and you can check it out in the player above. The preview features lots of new footage, but still more or less keeps the plot a secret (also, what happened to Marion? Indy did marry her at the end of the last movie!). The anticipated release arrives this summer.