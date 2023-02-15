TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new TV spot for The Little Mermaid has been released, and you can check it out in the player above. There had been reports that Disney supposedly intended to air a trailer during the Super Bowl last Sunday, but those were never confirmed and the Mouse House ended up using the big game to market Indiana Jones instead. The Little Mermaid swims into cinemas this Memorial Day.

The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.