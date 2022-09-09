TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

You may or may not be tired of live-action remakes of Disney animated classics by now depending on your tastes, but even if you feel you’re not hungry for more of them, you may still be wowed by the first teaser for The Little Mermaid. Although brief, it includes some very impressive visuals which bring to mind Finding Nemo. It opens in theaters next summer.

Out of the sea, wish I could be… part of that world.

Visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar®-winning animated musical classic opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.