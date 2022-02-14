TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brand new (and pretty intense) trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness premiered last night online for Super Bowl Sunday, and you can check it out in the player above. Said to be the “first horror movie” in the MCU, the movie will be acclaimed director Sam Raimi’s first superhero film since 2007’s Spider-Man 3. The much-anticipated release will summon the power of moviegoers everywhere on May 6th.

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.