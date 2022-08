TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Cars on the Road is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. And even if you feel you’re not in the mood for more Cars at this point, you might still think that this looks pretty fun. It arrives on Disney+ this September.

From Disney and Pixar, Cars on the Road sees best friends Lightning McQueen and Mater going on the road trip of a lifetime as they drive to a wedding. Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice their beloved characters.