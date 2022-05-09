TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Fans have been waiting a very long time, but the first trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water is finally online, and it’s full of the awesome visuals you would expect from director James Cameron. The preview made its premiere exclusively in theaters with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness this weekend. Avatar arrives in theaters this December.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.