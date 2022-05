First official teaser for Apple/Skydance’s Luck

The teaser trailer for Luck, the first film from Skydance Animation, is now online.

“Think you know about luck? Thankfully, Bob the Cat is about to drop some truth. From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes Luck, streaming August 5, exclusively on Apple TV+.

The film stars Eva Noblezada as Sam Greenfield, Academy-Award Winner Jane Fonda, Simon Pegg, Lil Rel Howery, Flula Borg, John Ratzenberger, and Whoopi Goldberg.“

