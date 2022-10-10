TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for the upcoming stop-motion animation horror comedy Wendell and Wild is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. If you’re a fan of Henry Selick, you should be excited about what you see here. It arrives on Netflix this Halloween.

Director Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline) and producer Jordan Peele (Nope, Us, Get Out) team up to bring us a phantasmic thrill ride in the new stop-animation feature, Wendell & Wild. The titular characters, a pair of demon brothers played by comedy icons Key & Peele trick troubled teen, Kat Elliott (Lyric Ross), into bringing them from the underworld into the land of the living and mayhem ensues. Watch Wendell & Wild and its all-star cast including Angela Bassett, James Hong, and Ving Rhames, only on Netflix, October 28.