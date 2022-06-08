TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

After many, many delays, the Black Adam movie is finally becoming a reality, with the first trailer now online for you to check out in the player above. Although originally a villain in his early comic book days, the film will instead feature the titular Black Adam as more of an anti-hero. It blasts into theaters this October.

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure Black Adam. The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise).

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.