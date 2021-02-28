TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for Pacific Rim: The Black is now online, and can be viewed in the player above. The action-packed anime series is inspired by the hit movie from 2013. It arrives on Netflix in March.

There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving.