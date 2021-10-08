TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The title sequence for Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina has launched, and can be viewed above. It was released during the panel at New York Comic Con offering attendees a sneak peak at the animated series to air on Amazon Prime as well as the announcement of when the series will air.

The animated series adapts the adventures from the first campaign of Critical Role, the weekly broadcast of Dungeons & Dragons gaming sessions played by renowned animation voice actors Ashley Johnson, Laura Bailey, Travis Willingham, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, Taliesin Jaffee, and Marisha Ray with Matthew Mercer leading as the Dungeon Master. The animated series was brought about by one of the most successful crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter, having raised over $11 million in 2019. The animation will be done by the studio Titmouse and Amazon Prime picked up the series to stream, ordering a second season along the way.

Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina will roll onto Amazong Prime beginning February 4, 2022.