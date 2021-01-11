A first look at Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years premiered yesterday during Nick’s airing of the New Orleans Saints/Chicago Bears NFL Wild Card game, and you can check it out in the player above. The series will chronicle SpongeBob’s childhood as he goes to summer camp, and in this six minute sneak peek alone, he encounters virtually every major character from the landmark TV series. Kamp Koral will premiere on Paramount+ sometime in 2021.
Watch a sneak peek of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
Don't remember Jellyfish Fields looking so neon green. Animation looks cheap and unpolished. Reminds me of a cutscene from one of their video games. Sandy's voice is the only one that sounds believable as a kid. Writing is kinda cringey.
Cute for what it is, but eh...