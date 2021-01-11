COMMENTS TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A first look at Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years premiered yesterday during Nick’s airing of the New Orleans Saints/Chicago Bears NFL Wild Card game, and you can check it out in the player above. The series will chronicle SpongeBob’s childhood as he goes to summer camp, and in this six minute sneak peek alone, he encounters virtually every major character from the landmark TV series. Kamp Koral will premiere on Paramount+ sometime in 2021.