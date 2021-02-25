TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Pixar’s Luca is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. The film is set to be “released” this summer–but it’s unclear if that will be theatrically, or as a streaming premiere.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface. Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) and produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3), Luca releases Summer 2021.