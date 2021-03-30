TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Rick & Morty fans are in for a pleasant surprise today, as they’ll be getting new episodes much sooner than they might’ve expected. In the past, the gap between the show’s seasons has been more than two years, but today Adult Swim released the first NSFW trailer for the fifth season of the crazy cartoon, which confirms a summer premiere date. Rick & Morty is currently the highest rated animated series on television, as well as cable TV’s top rated comedy.