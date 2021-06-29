TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Paramount Pictures has released the first full trailer to their hybrid live-action/animation feature adaptation of Clifford The Big Red Dog, which can be viewed above. Based on the beloved series of children’s books created by Norman Bridwell, the film retells the character’s beginnings who comes into the ownership of young Emily Howard. Her wish for her new friend to be big comes true quite literally, creating a huge impression upon the citizens of New York.

Directing the film is Walt Becker (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip). The film will star Darby Camp (The Christmas Chronicles) as Emily, Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise) as her clueless Uncle Casey, Sienna Guillory (Resident Evil series) as her mother Maggie, and John Cleese (Monty Python’s Flying Circus) as the magical animal rescuer Emily receives Clifford from Mr. Bridwell (named after the late author). Clifford The Big Red Dog will grow into theaters on September 17th.