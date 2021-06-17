TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming stop-animation musical holiday special, Robin Robin, debuting on the service on November 27th, 2021. The 30 minute special is produced for Netflix by Aardman Animation.

The synopsis: “When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.”

The short features Gillian Anderson, Richard E. Grant, Bronte Carmichael, and Adeel Akhtar. It is created and directed by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please; written by Dan Ojari, Mikey Please and Sam Morrison; produced by Helen Argo; executive produced by Sarah Cox; with music and songs by The Bookshop Band.

The first look coincides with Robin Robin’s inclusion at this year’s Annecy Film Festival in the Work in Progress Shorts 2021. The session will include a Q+A moderated by Peter Lord, with Dan Ojari, Mikey Please, and Sarah Cox.