Universal’s Minions: The Rise of Gru has been pushed back…again. The movie has been pushed back an entire year, and will now open on July 1st, 2022. It had originally been set for release last summer. The theatrical industry, of course, has been suffering greatly since the pandemic broke out a year ago, with the move of Minions serving as still another sign that it will be quite some time before things are fully back to normal.