Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have released the trailer for the latter’s upcoming feature The Bad Guys, which can be viewed above. Adapted from the popular children’s graphic novel series by Aaron Blabey, the film focuses on a rag-tag gang of anthropomorphic animals who indulge in their dangerous nature as villains. Soon, the leader Mr. Wolf begins to tire of his life of crime and finds being a do-gooder more fulfilling. He determines to convince the others to change as well into becoming forces of good.

The Bad Guys is directed by long-time DreamWorks animator Pierre Perifel and features the voice talents of Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark, Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha, and Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula. It will be good to be bad when The Bad Guys opens on April 22 after a March 31 release in Australia.