As Marvel fans are salivating for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in a few weeks, Sony has whetted their appetites with a first look at another anticipated Spdiey release, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part 1. Yes, you read that right, the sequel to the acclaimed 2018 Oscar-winner will be a two-part movie event now. You can watch the exciting brand new footage in the player above, and catch the movie in theaters in October 2022.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.