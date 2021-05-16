TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Oscar-nominated producer Peilin Chou (Over the Moon) has recently directed Awakening, a very personal and powerful video that highlights the contributions of Asian Americans to the animation industry. It features features a wonderful line-up of talent including Daniel Dae Kim, Bowen Yang, Ken Jeong, Phillipa Soo, Margaret Cho, BD Wong and many other artists and creators.

“This past March, the morning after the incidents (involving the shootings of eight people) in Atlanta, like many I felt horrified, angry and completely helpless,” Chou says. “I wanted so badly to take action, and figure out a way to contribute something positive, but I felt overwhelmed and paralyzed about what any one person could do in the face of such senseless acts and so much hate. After a day of reflection, as a filmmaker and producer, I decided to approach this the only way I knew how–by telling stories.”

Chou goes on to explain that he “reached out and rallied some friends and colleagues in the animation industry (and beyond!) to create this piece. Awakening is an anthemic celebration of Asian America. It is a #StopAsianHate PSA that acknowledges the ongoing frustrations the Asian American community has faced, particularly over this past year, but at its heart, it is an uplifting and empowering piece celebrating Asian Americans, with a spotlight on artists whose work has changed the world.”

CAPE officially launched Awakening on their social channels on May 12th. You can watch the short film for yourself in the player above.