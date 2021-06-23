LOS ANGELES — June 23, 2021

Today, Critical Role revealed a first look at the character art for The Legend of Vox Machina, the upcoming Amazon Original animated series from Critical Role and Titmouse. The reveal was made via the latest installment of Critical Role’s behind-the-scenes digital series, The Legend of Vox Machina. It was also announced that Phil Bourassa (Young Justice, Batman: Bad Blood, Justice League) is the lead character designer.

Credit: Amazon Prime Video | From left to right Percival de Rolo, Pike Trickfoot, Grog Strongjaw, Scanlan Shorthalt, Keyleth, Vax’ildan, and Vex’ahlia

The Amazon Original series The Legend of Vox Machina follows a group of second-rate adventurers on a quest to save the realm from terrifying monsters and dark magical forces. Throughout the first season, our characters will face undead giants, overthrow a sinister necromancer, and confront a powerful curse that has taken root inside their own group. Through it all, they learn how to function as a team, and discover they’re much more than that: they’re family.

The Legend of Vox Machina stars the Critical Role cast of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham, who are reprising their roles; they also serve as executive producers, alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), with Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light) joining as supervising director. The Emmy award-winning animation production company, Titmouse is the animation partner.

In 2019, Critical Role launched The Legend of Vox Machina as a Kickstarter campaign for a 22-minute animated special produced by Emmy Award winning studio Titmouse, reaching their original funding goal within minutes. The campaign continued to gain traction thanks to Critical Role’s passionate fanbase, becoming the most-funded TV, film or animated project in Kickstarter history and raising over $11.3M. The fan support led to an increase of 24 episodes across two seasons, with Amazon Prime Video serving as the exclusive streaming home for the animated series.

For more information on the original Kickstarter campaign click here.