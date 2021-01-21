TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Sony Pictures Animation’s Connected has become the latest movie to skip movie theaters entirely, and will now premiere on Netflix globally. The news comes from an announcement the studio made on Twitter, which also notes that the film has been given back its original title The Mitchells Vs. the Machines. The comedy had originally been set for release last fall before the pandemic caused it to be delayed indefinitely until now. It will be released sometime in 2021.