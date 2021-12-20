TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

As an early Christmas present to fans, Amazon has announced that they are unlocking the premiere of Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina a week early on Friday, January 28th. They also released a short clip, which can be viewed above.

The animated series is an adaptation of the first campaign of Critical Role, the weekly broadcast of Dungeons & Dragons gaming sessions as played by renowned animation voice actors Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Laura Bailey, Travis Willingham, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, Taliesin Jaffee, and Marisha Ray. The show came to fruition through one of the most successful crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter, raising over $11 million in 2019. The animation is being done by the studio Titmouse.

Amazon is reportedly putting the final touches on how backers of the crowdfunding campaign will receive access the first two episodes ahead of the premiere on Amazon Prime.