Marvel and Disney has released the final trailer to The Eternals, which can be viewed above. The forthcoming superhero ensemble brings to life intergalactic champions created by the late Jack Kirby to continue his fascination with combining mythological deities with science fiction he previously explored with The New Gods for DC Comics.

The trailer reveals a little more of the film’s plot, in particular the greater consequences of Thanos’ actions and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. These would force the Eternals to take action after 7,000 years of being tasked with watching over and not interfering in human history unless their enemies the Deviants were involved.

The Eternals is directed by Chloé Zhao, who recently won the Best Director Academy Award for Nomadland, and stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena. The Eternals will broaden the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters on November 5.